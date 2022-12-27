ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are looking for a missing 26-year-old man.
Shawn McMillian, 43, of Maxton, was last seen driving a gray 2021 RAV4 Toyota, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has black hair and hazel/brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
