ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Pembroke man with murder in Sunday morning’s killing of a woman and a teenager at a birthday party for a 16-year-old in Pembroke, authorities said.

Joshton C. Locklear, 20, faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony conspiracy in the deaths of Randi D. Hunt, 20, of Rowland, and Hezachi Oxendine, 15. of Pembroke, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Jones Road in Pembroke. Deputies said Hunt died at the scene, while Oxendine died after being flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Oxendine was a student at Purnell Swett High School, according to a statement from the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“I want to personally thank those residents that assisted and those that later made contact with our office and cooperated with this investigation” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “With teamwork, especially in cases such as this, we can bring some semblance of closure to grieving families. The detectives in this case worked countless hours to bring forth this suspect as the investigation continues. Please continue to offer a prayer for all involved.”

The sheriff’s office Homicide Division continues to investigate, along with Pembroke police. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations also assisted.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division is being asked to investigate the consumption of alcohol by minors who were at the party.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Count on News13 for updates.