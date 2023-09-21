ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumber Bridge man has been charged with murder in his wife’s death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Lott, 52, has been charged with second-degree murder, deputies said. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Anderson Road in the Lumber Bridge Area on July 1, the sheriff’s office said. Karen M. Lott, 47, was found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.