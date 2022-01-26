ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has booked a 65-year-old man into jail after investigators reportedly found child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Joseph Alexander Dyer has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an undercover operation found that Dyer was allegedly participating in distributing child sexual exploitation materials, according to authorities.

While searching his home, investigators took his electronic devices. A forensic examination identified multiple files of child sexual exploitation materials, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

He was arrested without incident on Tuesday. He has received a $300,000 bond.