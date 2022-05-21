FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Fairmont man died Friday night after a shooting, and a suspect is in custody in Dillon County charged with second-degree murder, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Highway 41 in Fairmont, Major Damien McLean said in a news release.

Deputies found Ford with gunshot wounds in a driveway at the residence, McLean said. He died after being taken to Southeastern UNC Health. The shooting was the result of an ongoing family dispute, McLean said.

Not long after the shooting, McLean said James Allen Fulton, 47, of Marietta, was arrested by police in Lake View. He was taken to the Dillon County Detention Center to await extradition to North Carolina.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100

Count on News13 for updates.