RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $1.6 million bond after his arrest in connection with a string of shootings that occurred over the past six months in the Red Springs area, authorities said.

Jarred Brown, 28, of Red Springs, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop and brief pursuit involving Robeson County sheriff’s deputies.

He is charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling; two counts of trafficking opium/heroin; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; misdemeanor fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle; and resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Brown’s arrest stems from an investigation into weapons violations in the Springside Community in Red Springs, where multiple shootings have been reported in recent months.

Deputies have not said how Brown is connected to the investigation, but on Monday, investigators pulled over his vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and Warren Street in Red Springs. He initially stopped but drove off as officers tried to handcuff him, the sheriff’s office said. He was stopped again a short time later on Warren Street.

Deputies said the investigation eventually led them to a home on Samuel Drive where they seized unspecified amounts of prescription medication and marijuana, along with a firearm and drug paraphernalia.​

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, which is continuing. Anyone with information about the investigation or drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call 910-671-3191.

Count on News13 for updates.