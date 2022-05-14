RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Saturday morning on a $350,000 bond after authorities found unspecified amounts of drugs, weapons and cash on Thursday while raiding a home in Red Springs.

James T. Baker, 48, was arrested after sheriff’s office drug enforcement investigators, a SWAT team and deputies with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at 106 Brooklyn St. and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms and cash.

Baker is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school/daycare; possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a stolen firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with additional information the investigation or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

