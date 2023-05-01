ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who escaped from a prison in Virginia on Monday, Robeson County deputies said on Facebook.

Bruce Callahan, 44, of Lumberton, escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, deputies said. He was being held there on federal drug and weapon charges stemming from an incident that happened in Robeson County.

“We are working with our state and federal partners, as well as local authorities in Virginia to ensure all resources are used to bring the defendant back into custody as quickly as possible,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Another man, Alder Marin-Sotelo, also escaped from the prison on Monday. Marin-Sotelo was jailed in connection with the killing of a North Carolina deputy.

