ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape in Robeson County, authorities said.

Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr. of Fairmont was arrested on Monday by sheriff’s office investigators and charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree statutory rape, crimes against nature and indecent liberties with a child, according to online booking records for the Robeson County Detention Center.

No details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.

