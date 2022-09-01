RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A mother and her son — who was out on bond for a 2017 murder — are facing charges after a larceny investigation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The investigation started with larcenies in the Mountain Zion Church Road and Highway 71 area in Red Springs, according to authorities, which led to a search warrant on Wednesday into another home on Mount Zion Church Road.

During the search, deputies found fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, four guns and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities. Tobacco products that were taken during a store burglary, along with a stolen vehicle.

Lucius Locklear, 25, and his mother, 45-year-old Jacqueline Locklear, have been charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule a III controlled substance, felony conspiracy, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

Lucius Locklear was given a $1 million bond. Jacqueline Locklear was given a $500,000 bond.

In addition to the previous murder charge, Lucius Locklear was also out on bond with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

John Murr, a 50-year-old from Red Springs, was also charged in the investigation. Murr has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He has been given a $55,000 bond.

Deputies expect more charges to be made.