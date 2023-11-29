RALIEGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man was sentenced 25 years in prison Wednesday for being the mastermind behind a 2020 fentanyl distribution conspiracy while in prison, according to a news release by the district attorney’s office of eastern North Carolina.

Clarence Jamar Graham, 36, at the time of the conspiracy, was in custody for multiple state charges including: possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Graham’s role in the fentanyl conspiracy continued after his release from prison up until his most recent arrest, the release said.

On August 22, 2022, Graham pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. During a traffic stop conducted during the investigation, Graham was found in a car with a child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl, the release said.

“Small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly, especially for small children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “This fentanyl dealer jeopardized the safety of the community and put a small child at risk. We will not tolerate callous narcotics dealers who endanger the innocent. Our message with this case is clear –distributing fentanyl in North Carolina will lead to prison.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Graham utilized co-defendant Jania Leggett to sell fentanyl on his behalf while he was serving a state prison sentence between April and September of 2020, according to the release.

Witnesses also reported to law enforcement that they had seen AR-15 style rifles and small children in the house that Leggett used as a hub for her fentanyl sales.

In October of 2020, investigators learned that Graham had been released from prison and was using a Lumberton hotel for drug sales made by him and co-defendant Leggett, the release said.

Lumberton Police Department detectives stopped Leggett and Graham leaving the hotel on October 13, 2020, and observed that Leggett had a .40 caliber handgun in her lap and that there was a small child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl.

Detectives searched the vehicle and a storage unit in Graham’s name and found a total of 334.98 grams of fentanyl, $46,647 in cash, another handgun in Leggett’s purse, and a variety of items used to package drugs for sale, according to the release.

After Graham was arrested for the traffic stop, he continued to run fentanyl sales from the Robeson County Jail and the release said investigators located multiple recorded jail phone calls made in November and December of 2020 where Graham gave directions to another co-conspirator about the prices and quantities of drugs being sold.

In total, investigators determined that Graham was involved in the distribution of over 4,600 grams of fentanyl during the year 2020, the release said.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, the release said.

The Lumberton Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.