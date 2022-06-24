ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Red Springs man faces decades of prison after being convicted of dealing drugs, according to U.S. States Attorney Michael Easley.

Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, was convicted by a federal jury on multiple charges of dealing cocaine and crack, along with the possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Henderson was arrested after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting at the Thunder Valley Racetrack. Henderson, who authorities said shot two people, went to a nearby gas station to ask a citizen for a ride.

The person agreed, but refused to turn down a dirt road. At that point, Henderson shot the driver’s radio and ran away.

A search warrant at his house found cocaine, crack and multiple firearms.

Video showed him dealing drugs at the home on at least seven occasions, according to authorities. He reportedly pointed guns at vehicles in the road that approached the house.

He faces at least 10 years in prison, up to life, for the charges. If he’s deemed an “armed career criminal,” he faces at least 25 years behind bars.