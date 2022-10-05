ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County mother was arrested Wednesday after a 3-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in March, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ana Latoria Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to deputies.

Deputies responded March 16 to a home on Shird Ray Lane in the Pembroke area for a cardiac arrest. The child, identified as Uriah Steen, Jr., was being given CPR by a family member, according to the sheriff’s office. Steen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Steen’s cause of death was ingestion of fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This is just an absolute tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our country,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “The loss of anyone is tragic enough but to have been caused by the careless and illegal actions of a parent is sad.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.