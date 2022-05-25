ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is planning to make its police officers more visible around its schools in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a Facebook post last Tuesday night, the St. Pauls Police Department expressed “sincere condolences” to those Uvalde, Texas. The department said its decision to have an increased presence at schools was made to “ensure the safety of our children at schools in St. Pauls.”

The post did not mention any direct threat to any of the community’s schools and instead asked residents to be vigilant about reporting suspicious activity.

“No parent should have to feel scared to send their child off to school in the morning and our hope is that our extra presence at the schools will help put your mind at ease,” the department said.