ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeing fewer drug overdoses since they implemented a substance abuse program called “Lead” at the end of 2021.

The LEAD, also known as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, was grant-funded, and that last grant expired on the last day of June.

But after the sheriff’s office saw so much success with that program, they decided to take it over and continue what will essentially be the same program but with a different name.

The Program is called SAFE, which is an acronym for substance abuse freedom and education.

“You got to see all these people that you thought were just too far gone,” said Sgt. Hollis McNeill with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “They were going to otherwise die in prison, or die on the streets and now they’re holding down professional jobs and they just needed a chance.”

The program puts people who commit low-level crimes because of substance abuse disorder in a rehabilitation center instead of jail. The hope is that solving the problem instead of locking them up could save lives and lower rates of repeat offenses.

“Law enforcement, a lot of times don’t give you that chance because we’re not trained like that, we’re trained to lock you up and let the judicial system handle it,” McNeill said.

McNeill said since the program was implemented, Robeson County’s overdose and crime rates have lowered tremendously.

“If you got somebody that’s overdosing two or three times a week and now they’re not overdosing two or three times a week. And if we put 200+ close to 300 people we put in a program . . . you don’t have to be a mathematician to know that ‘ok, they’re not overdosing now, they’re getting treatment.’ So that’s where the overdoses are so lessened,” McNeill said.

SAFE will be funded through donations to the sheriff’s office, which, unlike the short-term, grant-funded LEAD, will not have an expiration date.

McNeill said his office uses some of the donation money to get drug-users off the streets.

“A lot of them, we get sometimes from the street. Sometimes we get them from staying under bridges and things like that,” he said. “And they don’t have clothing, so we try to get them in clothing. We try to feed them before we take them. Just small things like that, that helps.”

The nonprofit program is accepting donations through the sheriff’s charitable fund. To learn more about those donations, click here.