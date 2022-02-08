Robeson County school board votes to keep mask mandate in effect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A mask mandate in Robeson County schools isn’t going away anytime soon.

Board of education members voted 8-2 Tuesday night to continue the mandate for at least another 30 days. The vote followed the recommendation of Dr. Freddie Williamson, the district’s superintendent.

Williamson said his decision on face coverings is being driven by data from North Carolina state officials that shows fewer than half of Robeson County’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

“We will get to the point where we hope to make a different recommendation,” Williamson said. “But at this point, we believe that our best recommendation is to continue our mask mandate in our buildings, on the bus and optional outside. We’re trending down in the right direction, but, again, schools are a controlled environment.”

The board first approved a mask mandate in August. That vote was unanimous.