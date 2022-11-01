LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release.

The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and to install a new keyed entry system at all of its facilities.

“The keyed entry additions will give first responders access needed to enter buildings in case of an emergency event,” said Bobby Locklear, the district’s assistant superintendent of auxiliary services.”

Superintendent Freddie Williamson said the money will make schools safer for everyone.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County is pleased to receive funding to address safety measures on our buses and campuses,” he said. “We are committed to providing safe learning environments and partnering with multiple agencies to make that happen. Safety is and remains the top priority of our district as thousands of students return to campuses each day to learn and receive a quality education.”

The grant is the district’s share of $74.1 million allocated through the NCDPI’s Center for Safe Schools.

“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” said Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”

Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, echoed the need for funding to support school safety.

“School safety is a top priority for the Department of Public Instruction as it is for students, families, educators – all of us,” Truitt said. “It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning. The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”