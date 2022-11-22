ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County school district is teaming up with the nation’s top public high school to provide students with tuition-free online programs, according to a Public Schools of Robeson County news release.

The North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics was ranked the top public high school on Niche, the release reads. Its partnership with PRSC will offer students many opportunities.

“NCSSM provides live, synchronous distance education courses to students across North Carolina through partnerships with local public high schools,” according to the release. “Students can take honors and AP-level courses online, tuition-free.”

Honors and advanced placement classes could help students better prepare for college. These classes could introduce students like Erin Locklear to memorable challenges and experiences.

“I was lucky enough to have amazing experiences at Fairmont (now Rosenwald) Elementary, Middle and High schools that set me up for success at the NCSSM and beyond,” Locklear said in a statement.

Locklear is a graduate of Princeton University and the UNC School of Law, the release reads. She believes NCSSM can help other Robeson County students “achieve their dreams too.”