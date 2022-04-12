ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County school leaders said Tuesday night they are not planning to close any schools to adjust to overcrowding, but the board of education did approve changes affecting three schools to try to remedy the problem.

The board approved student reassignments affecting Townsend Elementary, South Robeson Intermediate and Fairgrove Elementary.

Townsend will become an elementary school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade with an estimated enrollment of 283 students

South Robeson will become a middle school serving sixth through eighth grades and have an estimated enrollment of 402 students.

Fairgrove will become kindergarten through fifth grade with a projected enrollment of 294.

Dr. Freddie Williamston, the district’s superintendent said there will be a town hall meeting with parents to discuss the changes. He did not say when that would take place.

He also addressed rumors that the district plans to close schools.

“We’ve heard conversations that we plan to close the school,” he said. “That is not true. We have no plans at this point to close any schools.

In addition, Williamson said the changes will require some staff members to be reassoigned but that no jobs will be. lost.

Two people at Tuesday evening’s board of education meeting spoke out against the changes, citing concerns about longer bus rides for students and about how students will adjust to being in a different school.