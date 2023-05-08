LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina sheriff is asking for prayers for the county after three people were murdered in less than 24 hours starting Friday evening.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins reacted to the three killings — calling them “cruel, and cowardly acts” — that began around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home along Parnell Road, northwest of Lumberton.

Another murder was reported about three hours later Friday along Rice Road south of Lumberton — and the final death was reported late Saturday morning near Red Springs, according to deputies.

One man has been arrested in the final killing, one man is sought in the first — but there is no word about a suspect in the second murder, deputies said.

Wilkins took to Facebook to try to make sense of the series of slayings.

“Many of you say, ‘only in Robeson County,’ or ‘Robeson County is only getting worse,” or you blame the gun,” the sheriff wrote. “There are multiple underlying factors such as drug use and abuse, alcohol abuse, mental health issues, just simply being mean and devilish, and much more that may lead a person to commit a crime, but at the end of the day, a person has to be held responsible for their actions.”

Wilkins explained that many people will also try to blame the killing on firearms — but not focus on those “pulling the trigger.”

“The gun was simply the tool they chose to commit their cowardly act. In one case, the axe wouldn’t have caused deadly blows merely laying in a corner or in a storage building. The suspect chose to use it to commit a heinous crime against an innocent individual,” Wilkins said in his Facebook post.

Wilkins asked pastors across Robeson County to pray during services for “all of these victims, their families and friends and even the suspects as crime has undoubtedly taken a toll on us all this weekend.”

The sheriff also said his team is working hard to prevent crime — and track down the at-large suspect while coming up with a suspect in the second killing.

“My detectives and my whole office need prayer. My homicide, criminal investigation, and crime scene Investigators are tired. They worked all week and all weekend, working nearly 48 hours straight thus far. They have families too and can’t be with them,” Wilkins wrote.

Wilkins also reflected on a current trend to take a soft approach on crime — which he says is the wrong answer.

“Proven methods have been used worldwide in other countries to thwart crime, but we seem to continue with a gentle approach that simply isn’t working,” he wrote.

Wilkins closed his note by asking residents in the county that if they are able, they should buy camera systems for their homes and businesses.

The sheriff said video cameras “have been key in numerous recent investigations including some of these over the weekend.”