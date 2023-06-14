ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detective died Sunday from cancer, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a Facebook post.

Patrick Locklear, 46, had been diagnosed with cancer for more than two years. He served his ‘county until the end,’ the post said.

“This has been a challenging time for Patrick’s family, our agency, and everyone who knew him,” Wilkins said in the post. “Patrick was a fighter, and while some may think he lost his battle with cancer, we feel he has won his place in heaven, and we hope to see him on the other side. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met, and he will be missed.”

According to his obituary, Locklear was born on Aug. 6, 1976, in Scotland County. He served the public in several capacities. He was a former chief of the Rennert Fire Department, a member of the Red Springs Rescue Squad and worked as a North Carolina State Corrections Officer, an officer with the St. Paul’s Police Department.

A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Robeson Community College auditorium in Lumberton. Burial will be at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.