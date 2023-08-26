ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has created a new app called TheSheriffApp.com for your smartphone that provides real time crime updates.

The new free app offers quick access to items of public interest, the department said. The app allows you to set up notifications to personalize it for you and access information such as registered sex offenders, inmate information, employment information with applications and other applicable documents attached, a link for schools throughout the county where we have assigned SRO’s and information about each SRO to include their picture and contact information, concealed carry permit information with links to applications, addiction help through the new Substance Abuse Freedom and Education program, links to different divisions within the agency, a news tab, and more.

“Over 80% of the population in the United States utilizes smartphones as their primary means of communication,” the department said. “We ask that you download this app as it will be used much more often for breaking news and reporting incidents throughout the county. In doing so, we will begin to limit our use of social media as our usage of the new app will greatly increase.”

From time to time, the department said they may share a link to a story or an arrest on social media, but that link will direct you to the app for your personal viewing experience. If you don’t have the app, you may miss the information.

Once downloaded, the department said to set up alerts and search through the app in its entirety to learn more about it. More information will be added to the new app as the department continues to improve the app.

The community is asked to delete the old agency app on your phone because it will be disabled and will no longer be in use.