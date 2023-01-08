ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies area investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators were on scene in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive in the St. Pauls area, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available. Deputies said more information would be released later in the investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.