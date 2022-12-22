ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Maxton area.
Deputies and homicide investigators were called early Thursday morning to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details about the investigation were immediately available.
