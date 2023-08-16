ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 26-year-old man.
Deputies are looking for Stanley Ray Davis of Rowland. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the sheriff’s office. He stands about 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here