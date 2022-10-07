ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Jamaine Rodriquez, 18, of St. Pauls, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farm Road and found someone shot.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Rodriquez is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.