ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new full-body scanner that can quickly detect items hidden beneath a person’s clothing or inside body cavities.

“This new system will benefit both the detention center staff and the inmates,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a post on his department’s Facebook page. “We have had instances in which drugs were hidden within body cavities and inmates later overdosed. This is an effective tool to thwart future occurrences.”

The “Intercept” scanner can detect weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband within about four seconds, Wilkins said. It uses an ultra-low dose transmission x-ray system that uses about 1% of the x-ray level of a medical exam, he said.

“Intercept is the most advanced security scanning system available, and an essential tool for law enforcement and prison staff to help keep people safe,” Steven Smith, an executive with Tek84, the system’s manufacturer, said. “It is safe, easy to use and serves the high-level threat detection needs of jails, correctional facilities and critical government infrastructure, such as border crossings and military security operations.”

According to Wilkins, user training was completed on Thursday by certified radiology professionals and the department has already begun using the system.

Wilkins did not say how much the system cost.