ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were killed and a fourth person was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said Tuesday afternoon that homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and special agents were in the area of Samuel Drive where multiple people were shot and three were found dead shortly after 4 p.m.

A fourth person was injured and was sent to an undisclosed hospital, Wilkins said.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further details were immediately available. A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to to Wilkins.

