ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County high school student was killed in a crash on Saturday, the district posted on social media Monday.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County was saddened to learn about a car crash on Saturday that claimed the life of a student at St. Pauls High School,” the district posted.

It said counselors will be on campus Monday to help students who need support.

“Our thoughts and prayers will be with the family and friends of the student in the difficult days ahead,” the district posted.

The student’s identity has not yet been announced. News13 has reached out to authorities for more.