PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke Middle School student has been suspended after a handgun was found in his backpack on Monday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.
The boy, 15, was suspended after a tip from another student led staff to search his backpack, the district said. There were no injuries and the gun was not loaded.
The student faces a 10-day suspension and a hearing will be held after that to determine if he faces a one-year suspension, according to the district.
This is the second instance of a student having a gun on campus at a Robeson County school in the past two weeks. A 17-year-old at Lumberton High School was suspended Nov. 30 after a gun and marijuana were found in his car.
