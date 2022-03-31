ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Jerome Hunt’s driver’s ed students see it every day. People zooming by too fast. Parents not wearing seat belts.

“A lot of drivers could care less that there is a 14-year-old, 15-year-old student in that driver’s seat,” said Hunt, the athletic director and supervisor of driver education for the Robeson County School District. “They’ll pass you in turning lanes, they’ll pass you in intersections.”

That risky driving is becoming more and more of a problem – and is taking lives.

While fatal crashes have risen statewide, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has ranked Robeson County as the worst in the state for crashes for the last 15 consecutive years. Last year, 69 people in Robeson County died in crashes, up 30% from the previous year, according to newly released information. Statewide, that increase was 6%, reaching 1,768 deaths.

“It is kind of a head scratcher,” said Andrew Barksdale, the public relations officer for Divisions 4 and 6 with NCDOT. “We know why they were up in 2020, and that trend has continued in 2021.”

He said empty roads in 2020 led people to drive faster, which decreased the margin of error for mistakes.

Robeson County motorists are also less likely to wear seat belts, with 43% of last year’s fatalities involving people not wearing one, compared to 32% for the state, according to NCDOT. The majority of those who died were men in their 20s and 30s.

Most cases involved a vehicle veering off the road or its lane, and then hitting an object or vehicle, or rolling over. The majority of crashes were in rural areas on two-lane roads with a 55 mph speed limit.

In Robeson County, only 86.3% of all people in vehicles wear a seat belt, compared to 89.6% statewide, according to data from North Carolina Vision Zero. Drivers are more likely than front seat passengers to wear one.

“The people who are by and large dying in crashes, they are pretty much all preventable,” Barksdale said.

Robeson County is unique. It’s one of the largest counties geographically, and has a lot of two-lane roads without medians. Barksdale said the area’s motorists are speeding, aren’t buckled in and aren’t paying attention. However, the county has also seen fewer fatal drunk driving crashes in recent years, which can be attributed to awareness, ridesharing or enforcement.

NCDOT has focused on Robeson County for improvements. Since 2017, the state has reviewed 26 routes and 208 curves for potential chevron signs, placed high-visibility, longer-lasting pavement markings on 220 miles over 66 routes, reviewed 55 routes for speed limit decreases and added all-way stops, turn lanes and roundabouts to 25 intersections.

The state looks at crash data to identify areas that might benefit for changes. Barksdale points to features like roundabouts and changing the type of paint used for road markings as effective improvements.

“These are things we do across the state, but I’ll also say that with Robeson County, we’ve upped our game some and had special attention, and done some extra scrutiny because it’s so deadly there,” he said.

The state has also allowed drivers to get rid of a seat belt ticket by taking a two-hour class on safety.

At the school level, teens in the Robeson County School District are seeing the return of Keys to Life presentations, which use skits involving air ambulances to emphasize the importance of safe driving. This is the first time the skits have been held since the pandemic began.

Hunt said students learn about safe driving and avoiding driving under the influence.

“Anything we can do to try and change the mindset is just a plus for us,” he said. “And we probably need to start at a younger age than what we are doing right now.”

He said even pastors are getting in on the cause, advising their congregations to wear a seat belt and avoid drunk driving.

Hunt hopes that the presentations, put on by a hospital, change the area’s mindset.

“For some reason our folks in Robeson County, they just take chances, not only with their own life, but they’re taking chances with other people, too, on the road,” he said. “Everybody is in a hurry, but they are in a hurry to get nowhere.”

He said education is important because new drivers have influence over their peers. Most know someone who has been in a crash that was caused by a drunk driver, or know somebody who has been ticketed for driving under the influence.

Prior to the pandemic, groups of students called Dream Teams held signs encouraging people to buckle up and drive safely. Some mornings, if a parent was buckled, their student would get a piece of candy. The goal is to restart the teams next academic year.

“The effort is there, but sometimes a little disappointment when you’re working on it and trying to make an effort, and you see those numbers go up,” Hunt said.

Hunt said that parents might wear a seat belt if their child encourages them to.

The first Key to Life presentation has already happened at St. Pauls High School. The other demonstrations will be held on April 4 at Purnell High School, April 5 at Lumberton Senior High School, April 8 at Fairmont High School and April 11 at Red Springs High School. Each presentation begins at 10 a.m.