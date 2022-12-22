ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman who was found with a child holding a bag of fentanyl received a 25-year sentence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release.

Between April and September 2020, Leggett used a home in Lumberton for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the release. Witnesses reported seeing AR-15-style rifles and children inside the home.

The investigation found Leggett distributed 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl during that six-month period.

After moving the operation to a hotel in the Lumberton area, Leggett and another person were pulled over by police, according to the release.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department saw Leggett with a .40 caliber handgun in her lap and a small child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl, according to the release. In the vehicle, police found 334.98 grams of fentanyl, $46,647 in cash and another gun.

“This year along, the DEA reports that it has seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. “This defendant was not only trafficking a deadly drug but doing so with children and assault weapons in close proximity — even allowing a small child to handle fentanyl.”

Leggett was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, according to the release. The Lumberton Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.