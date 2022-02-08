Maxton woman killed in crash on Highway 711 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old Maxton woman was killed Monday night when her car overturned on Highway 711 in Pembroke, authorities said.

Patricia Freeman Locklear was driving a car that crashed near Redmond Road, interim Police Chief Adrian Hunt said.

Pembroke police and fire units and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were among those to respond to the crash, which is still being investigated.

No other information was immediately available.