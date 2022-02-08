Maxton woman killed in crash on Highway 711 in Pembroke

Robeson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old Maxton woman was killed Monday night when her car overturned on Highway 711 in Pembroke, authorities said.

Patricia Freeman Locklear was driving a car that crashed near Redmond Road, interim Police Chief Adrian Hunt said.

Pembroke police and fire units and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were among those to respond to the crash, which is still being investigated.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com