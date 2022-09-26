ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced dead after being taken to UNC Health Lumberton by family members.

The sheriff’s office’s homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

