ROWLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — The Rowland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person and a vehicle linked to a reported shooting.

The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of W. Leach Road, police said in a Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and quickly secured the scene.

As the investigation progressed, police said investigators learned that one person had been taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Courtesy: Rowland Police Department

Police are looking for a green Chevrolet Suburban with tinted windows. Pictures of the vehicle were obtained from nearby security cameras, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-422-3311. Tips can remain anonymous.

