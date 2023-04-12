LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Saturday will mark the six year death anniversary of Rhonda Jones, whose naked body was found in a residential trash can facedown in April 2017.

Jones’ mother, Shelia Price, created an organization called “Shatter the Silence,” which is a support group for families whose loved ones have died and their deaths remain unsolved.

“Shatter the Silence” will host a celebration of life for Rhonda Jones this Saturday with a balloon release at 1 p.m. at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.

Jones’ mother, Shelia Price, celebrates the anniversary of her daughter and she hopes every year her death gets solved. Price said her Facebook group has over 10,000 followers. She says there are many unsolved murders in Robeson County and that she created the organization to be a voice for the people.

“We march in parades and we try to get justice for our loved ones,” Price said. “We have so many unsolved murders here that there is no way we could even solve them all.”

The balloon release will not only memorialize Jones, but it will also celebrate the lives of Christina Bennett and Megan Oxendine who were found dead in the same East Lumberton neighborhood as Jones around the same time. The deaths of all three women were declared undetermined due to the decomposition of their bodies.