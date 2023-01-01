ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of John L. Road, deputies said.

Cashley C. Scott, 39, of Maxton, was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

The RCSO Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RCSO investigators at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.