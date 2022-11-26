ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said.
Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown hair.
Deputies said she has a scar on her bottom lip and another above her right eye. A green flower tattoo with the date of March 10, 2005, is on her right leg.
Anyone with information on Anderson’s location is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.