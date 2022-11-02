ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Robeson county, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Floyd is charged in the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. He is also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Deputies found Caldwell dead after responding at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be related to other weapon violations that happened in the St. Pauls area throughout the night.

Floyd is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, the sheriff’s office said. More charges are likely.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

