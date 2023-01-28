ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area.

Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“You should recognize it as a SCAM immediately as the person is saying you missed court or a jury summons to appear as a juror and you can avoid going to jail or before a judge if you simply pay a small penalty fee,” the sheriff’s office said.

The caller allegedly invites those he speaks with to go to a kiosk or a different particular location where money can be sent via the internet.

“WE DO NOT CALL ANYONE and advise them to pay money upfront such as this,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.