Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man with dementia last seen in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Wednesday afternoon for a man last seen in Red Springs.

Officials believe Darwin Lloyd Stoker, Jr., 85, may have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Stoker is 5’11” and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers. He was last seen at a location on South Duffie Road in Red Springs.

He may be in a red 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a black hood and license plate number XXJ 7299.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 875-5111.