RALEIGH 1:14 AM — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 59-year-old Robeson County woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Norma Jean James was last seen walking in the 1000 block of East Worth Extension in St. Pauls, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, which issued the alert at 1:14 a.m. Monday.

James is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 108 pounds She has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

