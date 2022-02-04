‘Someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know’: FBI asking public for help finding missing Robeson County teen

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out another call asking for information to find a Robeson County teen missing since 2015, stating that although it has received hundreds of tips, it still needs “that missing piece to bring Sara home.”

“While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative, we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know,” an agent on the case said in a YouTube video posted Friday.

Sara Nicole Graham, the 18-year-old daughter of a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was last seen at about 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2015, leaving her house in Fairmont to go to work at Walmart in Pembroke. Her white van was spotted 15 minutes later, and law enforcement received a call at about 12:15 p.m. about the vehicle being abandoned on East McDonald Road.

The FBI joined the search the next month, and has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

“Everything we’ve learned about Sara tells us that she did not take off on her own,” the agent said in the video. “She’s responsible. She had a job at Walmart, and was considered a dependable employee. Sara was making friends and was happy with her new life in North Carolina.”

The FBI has interviewed dozens of people about the case.

At the time of her disappearance, Graham had short brown hair, glasses and braces. She is Native American, 5’4″ and weighed 160 lbs.

Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov, or by calling FBI Charlotte at (701) 682-6100.