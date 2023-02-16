ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The St. Pauls Police Department is investigating a bank robbery Thursday, according to a social media post from the department.
Police were called at 1:15 p.m. to Truist Bank on East Main Street and learned a male wearing a dark hat, face mask, long-sleeved shirt and traffic vest entered the bank and demanded money.
The suspect left the bank in a black Ford F-250 truck with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police. The truck had a silver tool box, silver steps, and a South Carolina decal on the rear window.
Police said the truck’s license plate number is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155 or Crime Stoppers at 910-856-TIPS.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.