ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — St. Pauls police have identified two men wanted in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in early June.
Police have obtained warrants for Ron Keith Morrison Jr. and Quintien Deshaun Glover, both of St. Pauls, in connection with the June 5 shooting at the Happy Mart store at 902 W. Broad St. It happened about 1:54 a.m, police said.
Police are still gathering information about a third suspect in the shooting but have not released any additional information about the incident or their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous.
