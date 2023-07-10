ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Lumberton man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting Sunday afternoon left a man hospitalized in critical condition, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Candelaria is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old Lumberton man in the 4500 block of Highway 72, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to the area at about 1:20 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was taken from the scene in a private vehicle. Law enforcement and EMS personnel later met the vehicle on Country Club Road in Lumberton, and the victim was taken to an undisclosed medical center.

Authorities have not released any details about what prompted the shooting.

In addition to attempted murder, Candelaria is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Candelaria is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

