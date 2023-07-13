ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a Robeson County deputy was shot on Thursday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road outside of Pembroke, Wilkins said.
Wilkins said the deputy is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13.