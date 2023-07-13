ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a Robeson County deputy was shot on Thursday, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road outside of Pembroke, Wilkins said.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Wilkins said the deputy is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

No other information was immediately available.

