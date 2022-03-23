ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men, including one accused in a Dillon County homicide in January, are in jail facing drug charges after authorities on Tuesday found and seized an assortment of drugs, cash and firearms while executing a search warrant in Robeson County.

Nicholas B. Locklear, 32, of Red Springs, North Carolina, is charged with trafficking in cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine; maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; felony conspiracy; and providing contraband to an inmate.

He was given a $250,000.00 secured bond and is in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office.

Chandler Lowry, 23, of Shannon, North Carolina, was charged with felony conspiracy and given a $500,000 secured bond. He is also being held in the detention center on weapons and narcotics violations in Robeson County and for his alleged role in January’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of Club Reflexxions in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilkins’ office said Wednesday night that the drug investigation began after a book containing illegal narcotics was intercepted during an attempt to smuggle drugs into the detention center through inmate mail.

“The training and ability of the Detention Officers to notice deformities in the book led to the locating and seizure of the suboxone strips that the suspects attempted to smuggle into the detention center,” Wilkins said in a news release. “Anyone who attempts to provide contraband to an inmate will be charged along with the inmate. The administration has addressed the procedures of mailing books and magazines to inmates.”

Anyone with additional information about this investigation or any other drug activity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191 or to email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

