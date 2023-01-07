ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A third man was arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jadarius M. Kells, 20, of Maxton, was arrested on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. Kells is facing several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Kenyate M. Graham, 21, and Kylerr Q. Page, 22, both of Maxton, are wanted by the RCSO and are considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Both men are charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon among other charges.

Kobe O. Mobley, 18, of Maxton, was arrested in connection with the case on Wednesday and Xavier Jones, 22, of Pembroke, was arrested on Thursday. Both men face several charges including first-degree murder and were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

“While we are happy to announce the arrest of another suspect, other dangerous individuals remain at large for their part in a pre-planned criminal act that led to murder,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “We won’t stop until we bring them all to Justice and in doing so, we are alerting law enforcement agencies and the public that these individuals should be considered armed and dangerous and should be treated as such.”

Darrell D. Locklear was murdered at about midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, during an attempted robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

The RCSO Homicide/Crime Scene Division is investigating. The Fayetteville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Graham and Page’s location or the case is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.