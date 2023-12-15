ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three rural highway intersections will be upgraded with roundabouts after the N.C. Department of Transportation won federal grants this fall for reducing carbon emissions, according to a news release by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The state agency will use the grants to build roundabouts at N.C. Highway 71 and Oxendine School Road, North Carolina Highway 71 and Shannon Road, and North Carolina Highway 130, and North Carolina Highway 904, the release said.



The three projects have a combined estimated cost of $10.2 million. 80% of the project will be funded through the federal Carbon Reduction Program. The remaining 20%, or about $2 million, will come from NCDOT funds, according to the release.

Grady Hunt, a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation said the addition of roundabouts was good news as the boards mission is to reduce traffic deaths across the county.

“These important projects can be expensive,” Hunt said. “We’re grateful to our federal partners for helping us make a real difference in our communities.”

Roundabouts have a demonstrated record of reducing crashes involving fatalities or injured drivers or passengers by more than 60%, according to a 2020 study conducted by NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit, the release said.

Hunt, a Pembroke attorney, leads the Robeson County Vision Zero task force that involves elected officials and community leaders seeking to drive down highway deaths, according to the release.

The grant was carved out of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that seeks to reduce travel delays caused by congestion and engine idling. Roundabouts eliminate the traditional stop-and-go nature of a conventional intersection, the release said.

These three intersections are said to warrant roundabouts due to their traffic volumes, crash patterns and current design, such as the five-legged junction of N.C. 130 and N.C. 904.

The three projects still must be designed, and some additional right of way will be needed. The department aims to start construction on them in 2026, the release said.

People can learn more about roundabouts and how to navigate through them here.